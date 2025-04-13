Bunting notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Bunting has four points and six shots on net over his last three games. The winger is up to eight points over 16 outings with the Predators, a pace virtually identical to what he did with the Penguins to begin the season. Bunting has a total of 18 goals, 19 assists, 144 shots on net, 70 hits, 68 PIM and a minus-21 rating across 74 appearances in 2024-25 while regularly filling a top-six role with both teams he's played for this year.