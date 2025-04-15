Bunting scored a goal and fired five shots on net in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Hockey Club.

Bunting found the back of the net for Nashville's third and final goal of the game in the latter half of the second period. Overall, the 29-year-old winger has 19 goals, 38 points and 149 shots on net in 75 games this season between Pittsburgh and Nashville. While Bunting began his tenure with the Predators by going on a four-game point skid, he's found a rhythm offensively as of late with nine points in his last 13 games. He's entering the final season of his three-year deal next year and will likely need to maintain some of his recent consistency if the Predators are to bring him back beyond the 2025-26 season.