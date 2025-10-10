Predators' Michael Bunting: Finds twine in opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bunting tallied a goal, fired three shots on net and served two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 season-opening win.
Bunting scored the first goal of the year for the Predators just under seven minutes into regulation. It's an encouraging sign to see Bunting contribute to Nashville's offense in the early goings after taking a step back on the attack last season. His 38 points a year ago was his lowest mark since the 2020 campaign. The 30-year-old winger has played for four teams in the past four seasons (Toronto, Carolina, Pittsburgh, Nashville), but is showing signs of settling into his role on the left wing in the early goings of this season. His current value is best in deeper leagues.
