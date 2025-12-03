Bunting had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Calgary on Tuesday.

His goal came on a rebound off a deflection early in the third frame to make the score 5-0. Bunting has five points (two goals, three assists) and 13 shots in his last five games. Prior to that, the winger had 10 points in his first 21 points. We're not sure if this run is real, but Bunting may help you short term until the rust forms on him and the Preds again.