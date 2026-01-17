Bunting scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Bunting's tally at 18:04 of the second period held up as the game-winner. He also set up a Steven Stamkos empty-netter in the third. Bunting has two goals and six helpers over eight contests in January, though that production is held up by a pair of multi-point efforts. He's at 12 goals, 28 points, 78 shots on net, 26 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 47 outings overall, mainly in a middle-six role.