Bunting scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Bunting ended an eight-game goal drought with the opening tally at 15:48 of the first period. The 30-year-old winger also set up a Roman Josi tally in the third period. Bunting has maintained a middle-six role and a decent share of power-play time during his recent slump. On the year, the winger has five goals, 13 points (five on the power play), 30 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-11 rating through 23 appearances.