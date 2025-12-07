Bunting scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Bunting has two goals and two assists over three games in December. The winger got the Predators on the board in the third period, though it was far too late to make a real impact in the game. Bunting is up to seven goals, 17 points (six on the power play), 40 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-7 rating over 28 appearances. His production doesn't stand out, but he's on the Predators' top power-play unit, so he could help in some fantasy formats.