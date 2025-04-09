Bunting banked a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Islanders.

This was Bunting's first multi-point performance in a Nashville sweater and his first since Dec. 29, when he was with Pittsburgh. He has notched four goals and two assists across 14 appearances with his new club. The 29-year-old dished a primary helper in the opening frame and netted the game-tying goal with under a minute remaining in the final stanza to help the Preds pull off the comeback win. On the season, Bunting has recorded 18 goals, 17 assists and a minus-24 rating over 72 total appearances.