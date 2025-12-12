Predators' Michael Bunting: Pads lead on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bunting scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blues.
Bunting has three goals and two assists over his last five games. The 30-year-old had the last tally in Thursday's blowout win. From a third-line role, he's up to eight goals, 18 points (seven on the power play), 44 shots on net and a minus-7 rating across 30 appearances.
