Bunting scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blues.

Bunting has three goals and two assists over his last five games. The 30-year-old had the last tally in Thursday's blowout win. From a third-line role, he's up to eight goals, 18 points (seven on the power play), 44 shots on net and a minus-7 rating across 30 appearances.