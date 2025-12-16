Predators' Michael Bunting: Scores in Monday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bunting scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blues.
Bunting has two goals over his last three games, both against St. Louis. He's racked up four goals and two helpers through seven outings in December. For the season, the third-line winger is at nine goals, 19 points, 51 shots on net, 19 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 32 appearances.
