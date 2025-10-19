Bunting scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's loss to Winnipeg.

Bunting ruined Connor Hellybuyck's bid for a shutout with a backhand goal at 18:56 of the third period. He logged a season-high 17:04 of ice time in Saturday's loss, with nearly four of those minutes coming on the power-play. He has two 20-goal seasons already on his NHL resume and is a fine low-end fantasy option with upside in deep leagues.