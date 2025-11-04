Predators' Michael Bunting: Stays hot in Monday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bunting scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Both points came in the third period as Bunting led a rally from a 4-2 deficit that earned the Predators a point in the standings, but they couldn't find the winner in OT. Bunting has delivered back-to-back multi-point performances and has two goals and six points over the last three contests, a sudden turnaround after he managed just two goals and three points through the first 11 contests of the season.
More News
-
Predators' Michael Bunting: Three points in first period•
-
Predators' Michael Bunting: Scores lone goal•
-
Predators' Michael Bunting: Finds twine in opener•
-
Predators' Michael Bunting: Finds scoresheet in loss•
-
Predators' Michael Bunting: Deals helper in loss•
-
Predators' Michael Bunting: Notches assist•