Bunting scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Both points came in the third period as Bunting led a rally from a 4-2 deficit that earned the Predators a point in the standings, but they couldn't find the winner in OT. Bunting has delivered back-to-back multi-point performances and has two goals and six points over the last three contests, a sudden turnaround after he managed just two goals and three points through the first 11 contests of the season.