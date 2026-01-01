Bunting scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The Predators overcame a 2-0 deficit in the first period, and Bunting's second-period tally was an extra layer of insurance. The 30-year-old winger ended a six-game point drought with the goal. He's up to 10 goals, 10 assists, eight power-play points, 66 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-8 rating through 39 outings this season, mainly in a middle-six role.