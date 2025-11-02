Bunting had a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Calgary on Saturday.

All three points came in the first period, including one assist on the power play. Bunting has four points (one goal, three assists) and four shots in his last two games. Don't get too excited -- the winger had a great game, but he had just three points in 11 games before this two-game run. He needs to show more consistency before being trusted in more than spot starts.