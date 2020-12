Carcone was acquired via trade by Nashville from Ottawa on Monday in exchange for Zach Magwood.

Carcone logged 59 games for AHL Belleville in which he registered 13 goals and 14 helpers. Undrafted out of the QMJHL, the 24-year-old winger has yet to break into the NHL despite four seasons toiling in the AHL. The Predators prospect system is pretty deep, which will make it tough for Carcone to crack the 23-man roster at any point this year.