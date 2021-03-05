McCarron has been promoted to Nashville's active roster.
At this point it isn't clear if McCarron will be in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Florida. He's gone scoreless through three games this campaign.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Promoted to active roster•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Standard roster shuffling•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Back with big club•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Joins active roster•