McCarron is expected to be returned to Nashville's taxi squad Saturday.
McCarron will likely continue to shuffle between the active roster and the taxi squad throughout the season as a cap-saving measure.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Up to active roster•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Back on active roster•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Joins active roster•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Directed to taxi squad•