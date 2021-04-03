McCarron was promoted to the active roster Saturday.
McCarron has played just four NHL games and no AHL games this season. He'll add depth up the middle with Ryan Johansen (undisclosed) uncertain for Saturday's matchup against the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Ascends from taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Back to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Up to active roster•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Back on active roster•