McCarron was elevated from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.
McCarron figures to immediately step into the lineup against the Bruins on Tuesday after Juuso Parssinen (upper body) stayed back in Nashville for the team's two-game road trip. The 28-year-old McCarron is pointless in 16 consecutive contests and figures to see limited minutes in a fourth-line role.
