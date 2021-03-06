McCarron was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday.
McCarron won't play in Saturday's game versus the Panthers, meaning Brad Richardson should stay in the lineup. A first-round pick in 2013, McCarron can continue to practice and travel with the team while on the taxi squad.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Ascends to active roster•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Promoted to active roster•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Standard roster shuffling•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Back with big club•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Shifts to taxi squad•