McCarron was scoreless in Tuesday's 3-2 home loss against the Canucks.
McCarron ended up with a blocked shot and three hits in just 8:26 of ice time. The 28-year-old right winger has managed just a single assist in three games overall. While McCarron did win all four of his faceoff chances, he's likely to remain in a bottom-six role.
