Predators' Michael McCarron: Draws helper Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarron posted an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
McCarron ended a seven-game point drought when he helped out on Roman Josi's third-period tally. The 30-year-old McCarron plays a physical role in the bottom six, which doesn't tend to lead to a lot of offense. On the year, the hard-hitting forward has five points, 29 shots on net, 63 hits, 18 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 23 appearances.
