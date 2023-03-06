McCarron was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
McCarron has seen action in just 15 NHL games this season, in which he recorded one goal, one assist and 34 hits while averaging just 9:50 of ice time. If McCarron gets into the lineup versus Vancouver on Monday, it figures to be in a bottom-six role where he is unlikely to see much in the way of minutes.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Placed on waivers•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Enters Player Assistance Program•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Struggling to produce•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Ready to rock•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Pots pair to end drought•