McCarron will be out indefinitely after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

McCarron "will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators," according to the terms of the joint program. He will also continue to be paid while receiving treatment. McCarron has recorded one goal, one assist, 21 shots on net, 13 blocks and 34 hits in 15 games with the Predators this season.