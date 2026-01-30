McCarron scored a goal, blocked four shots and recorded three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey.

McCarron logged the opening goal just over five minutes in Thursday's contest. On the season, he is up to three goals, 10 points, 73 shots on net, 148 hits and 53 blocked shots across 52 outings. While his offensive output has taken the back seat to his defensive responsibilities for the Predators, two of his goals have been in the last seven games. McCarron is best deployed in deeper fantasy formats for rosters that lack high-end totals for hits and blocks across category-based leagues.