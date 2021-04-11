McCarron was suspended two games Sunday for his illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay's Yanni Gourde during Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Lightning.
McCarron committed this infraction during his first NHL appearance in over a month, so his absence won't affect the Predators too much. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old won't play in Sunday's game against the Stars or Tuesday's matchup versus the Lightning. Thomas Novak likely will slot into the lineup in McCarron's place.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Will have hearing with league•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Joins active roster•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Bumps to active roster•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Ascends from taxi squad•