McCarron was suspended two games Sunday for his illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay's Yanni Gourde during Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Lightning.

McCarron committed this infraction during his first NHL appearance in over a month, so his absence won't affect the Predators too much. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old won't play in Sunday's game against the Stars or Tuesday's matchup versus the Lightning. Thomas Novak likely will slot into the lineup in McCarron's place.