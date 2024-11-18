McCarron notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

McCarron has two points, six hits and seven PIM over his last three games. The 29-year-old helped out on Zachary L'Heureux's first NHL tally at 5:28 of the first period. McCarron is up to four points, 34 hits, 30 PIM, 14 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 17 appearances. When he's in the lineup, he serves in a fourth-line role.