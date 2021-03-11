McCarron was added to Nashville's active roster Thursday.
Brad Richardson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, so McCarron could be in for an extended stay on the active roster. The 26-year-old forward has gone scoreless through three NHL appearances this season.
