McCarron was promoted from the taxi squad Saturday.
McCarron has appeared in just four NHL games this season and has been a healthy scratch since March 11. The Predators are dealing with a handful of injuries to the forward group right now so the 26-year-old could draw into a bottom-six role for Saturday's matchup with the Lightning.
