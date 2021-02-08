McCarron was recalled from the taxi squad Monday.
McCarron hasn't made his way into the lineup with the big club yet this season and hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2017-18 season. The 25-year-old forward will likely be a healthy scratch for Monday's game against the Lightning.
