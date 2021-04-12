McCarron (suspension) was assigned to the taxi squad Monday.
McCarron is suspended through Tuesday's home game versus the Lightning, so this is purely a paper move. There's no guarantee that the 26-year-old winger will return to the lineup after his suspension is lifted, as he has made just five NHL appearances this year, posting no points and 11 hits.
