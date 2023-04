McCarron found the back of the net in Nashville's 3-0 win over Carolina on Thursday.

McCarron didn't record a point over his previous 21 contests. Through 28 games this season, he has two goals and an assist. McCarron is sometimes a healthy scratch for Nashville and has also logged 16 contests (two goals, six points) with AHL Milwaukee in 2022-23. When he is in the lineup for the Predators, it's typically as a fourth-liner.