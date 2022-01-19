McCarron logged five PIM in a 3-1 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday.
McCarron fought Tyler Myers six minutes into the game Tuesday, bringing his PIM total up to an even 40 minutes for the season. The center has scored just two points over his last 11 games.
