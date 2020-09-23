McCarron inked a one-year, two-way deal with Nashville on Wednesday.

McCarron hasn't logged an NHL game since 2017-18 when he was with the Canadiens. This past season, the 25-year-old center logged 56 games for AHL Laval and Milwaukee in which he garnered 155 goals and 12 helpers. The Michigan native figures to spend another year primarily in the minors but could earn the occasional call-up or two.