McCarron was waived by the Predators on Saturday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
McCarron tallied 10 goals and 13 assists at AHL Milwaukee last season, and could be a candidate for the Preds' taxi squad this year, assuming he clears waivers and doesn't wind up with another team. Overall, his fantasy appeal remains limited in most formats at this time.
