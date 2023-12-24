McCarron scored the opening goal and added four PIM, three blocked shots, one hit, one shot on net and a minus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

The veteran checking-line center earned his fifth goal of the season the hard way. McCarron got knocked down in front of the Dallas net early in the second period, only for Ryan McDonagh's slapshot to hit him in the back of the helmet and trickle across the goal line. McCarron is two tallies short of tying his career high of seven, and on the season he has a meager eight points in 24 games.