McCarron scored a goal, logged two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

McCarron has started 2025-26 as a regular on the fourth line. The 30-year-old's goal Tuesday was his first point of the campaign, and he's added six shots on net, 10 hits and four PIM. McCarron has the potential to top 100 hits and 100 PIM in a full campaign, but he's reached the 20-point mark just once over his first eight NHL campaigns, so don't expect regular contributions on offense.