McCarron scored a shorthanded empty-net goal and logged three hits in Friday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

McCarron had the second of the Predators' empty-netters in the contest, ending his own 41-game goal drought in the process. The 30-year-old has had little puck luck this season -- he took 59 shots on net during that drought. For the season, the veteran forward is at two goals, nine points, 66 shots on net, 65 PIM, 134 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 46 appearances. McCarron will continue to see time on the penalty kill while filling a fourth-line role at even strength.