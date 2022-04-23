McCarron (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday versus the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
McCarron missed about two weeks with the injury. He'll likely return to his usual fourth-line role, so fantasy managers are unlikely to be impacted by his return.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Pots pair to end drought•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Career-best effort in win•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Plucks rare apple•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Provides assist•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Penalized in loss•