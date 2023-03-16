McCarron was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.
McCarron was sent down Tuesday, but it was just a paper move as the Admirals did not play. McCarron has a goal and an assist in 19 games with Nashville this season. The 27-year-old had two goals and four assists in 13 AHL games, with a goal and five points in three March contests.
