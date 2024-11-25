McCarron (upper body) is unavailable Monday versus New Jersey, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
McCarron is set to miss his second straight game. He has two goals, four points, 30 PIM, 35 hits and 10 blocked shots in 18 appearances in 2024-25. McCarron typically plays on the fourth line when healthy.
