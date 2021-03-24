McCarron was reassigned to Nashville's taxi squad Wednesday.
McCarron will likely continue to shuffle between the active roster and the taxi squad throughout the season. He's gone scoreless through four top-level appearances this year.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Ascends from taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Back to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Up to active roster•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Back on active roster•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Shifts to taxi squad•