McCarron was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.
McCarron was held without a point over four appearances during his latest NHL stint. He added 10 hits, seven PIM and four shots on goal. The Predators brought up Kevin Gravel for defensive depth to take McCarron's place on the roster.
