McCarron was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday.
McCarron was elevated Saturday morning, and it appears that was just in case Ryan Johansen (undisclosed) was unavailable. Johansen gained clearance, so McCarron will go back to the taxi squad. The 26-year-old has played four games without a point this year.
