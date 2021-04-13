McCarron (suspension) was promoted to the active roster Tuesday.
McCarron will serve the second of his two-game suspension during Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. The 26-year-old forward has made just five NHL appearances this season, so he's not a lock to suit up again once his suspension is lifted.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Handed two-game ban•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Will have hearing with league•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Joins active roster•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Bumps to active roster•