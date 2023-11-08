McCarron scored a goal on one shot in the Predators' 4-2 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.
McCarron redirected a puck in front of Jacob Markstrom to record his first goal of the season. This was the first game that McCarron has played in since Oct 24 versus Vancouver. When in the lineup, McCarron should be expected to play on the fourth line.
