McCarron scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blues.

McCarron's second-period tally put the Predators on the comeback trail, and the team's top six handled the rest. This was McCarron's second goal in his last three games. The 30-year-old forward has four goals, 11 points, 79 shots on net, 69 PIM, 153 hits, 55 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 54 appearances in his usual bottom-six role.