McCarron found the back of the net in a 6-3 loss to Calgary on Thursday.

McCarron's marker came early in the third period to narrow the Flames' lead to 5-3, but the Predators weren't able to turn that into a rally. It was his sixth goal and ninth point in 29 outings this season. McCarron serves as a fourth-line center, so his offensive contributions come sporadically. Fantasy managers should note his significant contributions in PIM and hits, though -- the 28-year-old has 52 and 48, respectively.