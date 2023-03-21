McCarron was returned to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.
McCarron has picked up one goal, one assist, 26 shots on net, 53 hits and 24 PIM in 22 NHL appearances this season. Rasmus Asplund will probably play against his former team in Buffalo on Tuesday.
