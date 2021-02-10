The Predators reassigned McCarron to the taxi squad Wednesday.
McCarron suited up in the past two games for the Predators, recording one shot and two hits across 10:24 of average ice time. This could be a cap-saving move for the team, as McCarron will be a candidate to re-join the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Wings.
